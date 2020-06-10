Modified health order set to go out Thursday

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced a modified health officer order is set to be issued Thursday and go into effect Friday for certain businesses, such as gyms, campgrounds, swimming pools, hotels and filming.

“Because L.A. County has been approved by the state of California as a variance county, these reopenings are permitted beginning (Friday) with the modified health officer order,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

This comes as Ferrer announced that the overall average daily deaths are decreasing, both countywide and at the skilled nursing facilities, which she attributed to the hard work of county residents to slow the spread of the virus.

“As we move through our recovery journey, both of these numbers are going to remain extraordinarily important for us to watch,” she added.

