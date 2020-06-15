New clinic coming to Henry Mayo

The Henry Mayo Newhall Center for Hand and Reconstructive Surgery is set to open Tuesday on the Henry Mayo Campus.

Dr. Mort Rizvi, a fellowship-trained hand, plastic and reconstructive surgeon, with additional training in craniofacial pediatric plastic surgery, is set to be the medical director of the new clinic.

“I’m looking forward to the opening of this new clinic and serving the patients of the Santa Clarita Valley,” Rizvi said in a prepared statement Thursday. “In today’s world, hand and repetitive motion injuries are more and more common. Treating those injuries appropriately and effectively can be critical to quality of life.”

The Henry Mayo Newhall Center for Hand and Reconstructive Surgery is located in suite 220 of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Outpatient Surgery Building, which is located at 25751 McBean Parkway in Valencia. For more information, visit SCVhand.com or call 661-200-1710.