Newhall restaurants join for drive-thru event

In an effort to find creative ways to supply their customers with products amid the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, several Newhall businesses have come together to share their best offerings in a one-day, “New-Haul To Go” drive-thru event on Main Street.

Set for Saturday, participating restaurants are expected to be facilitating food and beverage to-go pickups through a drive-thru experience.

“This idea is new for us in Santa Clarita,” event creator Eve Bushman said in a prepared statement. “But I’ve seen this in some wine areas since I had the idea, and wanted to be the first to offer this newsworthy experience here at home, where we could all ‘travel’ locally to enjoy.”

Guests can enjoy the drive-thru experience starting at either end of Main Street and deciding on which of the restaurants from which they’d like to pick up select food and beverage options. Each participating restaurant is expected to have signage and tables set up outside of their establishments.

With some businesses beginning to reopen as stay-at-home restrictions are lifted, many participants will also be offering dine-in and patio options, Bushman added. “We want everyone to be in their comfort zone: inside, outside or in the car. We welcome you.”

While some purchasing can be done online ahead of time through each establishment, no advanced ticketing or fees are required to attend.

“We normally have big events down here, like Senses on Main, that serve our community,” Simon Mee, owner of Newhall Refinery, said in the statement. “When Eve approached us with the idea, we thought it was worthwhile. It had been a long time since we’ve been able to come together, and this just seemed to be a good fit.”

Restaurants set to participate include Newhall Refinery, The Old Town Junction, Eighth and Rail, Double Trouble Wine Room, Newhall Press Room, El Trocadero Mesquite Grill and Cantina, Pulchella Winery and Tasting Room, Rocket Fizz SCV, Brewery Draconum and the Old Town Newhall Farmers’ Market.

New-Haul To Go is scheduled 4-7 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street in Newhall. For more information contact Eve Bushman at [email protected].