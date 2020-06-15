Pedestrian transported to hospital after Newhall crash

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
A pedestrian was transported to a hospital Sunday night following a reported crash in Newhall, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

Firefighters responded to reports of a traffic collision at around 10:38 p.m. at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Newhall Avenue, said Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua. 

“There was one transport,” she said, adding that no other injuries were reported. 

There was no information available as of Monday regarding the condition of the pedestrian.

