Protesters return to Santa Clarita streets Friday

By Caleb Lunetta and Tammy Murga

After hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in Santa Clarita on Thursday, about two dozen returned by midday on Friday to support the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Opposite of Thursday’s warm and dry temperatures, Friday’s cool and misty weather welcomed demonstrators, including some from Protect SCV, a group who said they were out to deter potential looters and rioters. However, not many had shown up by shortly past noon on the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.

Among them was 16-year-old Kelsey Schauble, who said Friday was her first time out protesting since demonstrations in response to Floyd’s death unraveled last weekend nationwide.

“I think we wanted to scope it out first and see if it was safe because we know that the only way this is going to get through in the right way is peaceful,” she said. “We wanted to be a part of the peaceful cause. Yesterday we drove around and protested in our cars and made laps around about eight times.”

Law enforcement remained in the area, patrolling perimeters at the intersection, the Westfield Valencia Town Center, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and near City Hall. By noon, barriers were set up along sidewalks, appearing to prevent protesters from walking on the roads.

The businesses that share the parking lot with Kohl’s and Whole Foods, near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, were carrying on with business as usual on Friday. The businesses had largely been closed on Thursday, but with a number of law enforcement vehicles now parked inside the lot, residents and customers spent the morning shopping and eating.

The Westfield Valencia Town Center remained closed on Friday, and mall security officers were only allowing law enforcement vehicles into the parking lot.

As of 12:45 p.m, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station had a few dozen deputies and law enforcement personnel standing in front of the station. The staging area for most law enforcement remained at Six Flags Magic Mountain, and the National Guard is scheduled to stay in Santa Clarita until the end of the weekend, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

A second protest is expected to take place at 2 p.m. at City Hall, although it remained closed Friday for a second time this week.