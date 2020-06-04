Reckless driver pursuit ends in crash, one to hospital

The pursuit of a suspected reckless driver in Canyon Country stopped abruptly when the suspect slammed into another car, then fled the scene, leading deputies on a foot pursuit on Highway 14.

Just after midnight Thursday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road when they encountered the suspect, according to station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“Deputies were patrolling in Canyon Country and observed a vehicle that was driving recklessly,” Miller said. “The suspect hit a median and almost hit other vehicles.”

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect, a man in his late 30’s suspected of driving drunk, failed to yield, leading deputies on a pursuit, Miller added.

The pursuit went about 3 miles before coming to a stop when the suspect’s vehicle collided with another occupied vehicle at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road around 12:09 a.m.

The suspect then allegedly exited the damaged vehicle and fled on foot to the nearby Highway 14 on-ramp, and deputies pursued him as he ran along the shoulder of the highway, Miller said.

Once the suspect had run into the wash, a containment was attempted before deputies were able to locate the suspect and detain him at gunpoint, Miller added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to reports of the traffic collision, followed by a medical emergency in the same area, ultimately transporting the driver of the other vehicle to a nearby hospital with minor injuries at 12:35 a.m., according to Supervisor Marvin Lim and Miller.

“The suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” Miller said, adding that he was on parole for a prior driving under the influence charge and had several similar priors.