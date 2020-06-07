Red flag, wind advisory in effect for SCV

Signal file photo Erin Richardson's hair blows in the wind as she walks down Lyons Avenue in Newhall on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A red flag warning and high wind advisory are set to be in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley through Monday evening, according to National Weather Service officials.

The wind advisory is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Sunday and last until 7 p.m. on Monday, according to NWS meterologist Kathy Hoxsie. 

A red flag warning, meaning warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds — conditions that represent a higher risk of fire, per the NWS.

“The main issues are the winds, and those are really key at this point, but also there is low relative humidity,” Hoxsie said. “Overnight, the relative humidity will be 3% to 7%.”

Wind speeds in the SCV are set to reach 20-35 mph Sunday evening, with gusts reaching possibly as high as 40 mph Sunday evening and then becoming 50 overnight and Monday, Hoxsie added.

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS