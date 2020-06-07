Red flag, wind advisory in effect for SCV

A red flag warning and high wind advisory are set to be in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley through Monday evening, according to National Weather Service officials.

The wind advisory is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Sunday and last until 7 p.m. on Monday, according to NWS meterologist Kathy Hoxsie.

A red flag warning, meaning warm temperatures, very low humidities and stronger winds — conditions that represent a higher risk of fire, per the NWS.

READY! SET! GO!



A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of LA County beginning tonight through Monday evening. We encourage residents to be vigilant; protect your family & property from a devastating wildfire by learning about Ready! Set! Go!: https://t.co/a7jmASJILz. pic.twitter.com/cLNEEvvUqa — LACoFD (@LACOFD) June 7, 2020

“The main issues are the winds, and those are really key at this point, but also there is low relative humidity,” Hoxsie said. “Overnight, the relative humidity will be 3% to 7%.”

Wind speeds in the SCV are set to reach 20-35 mph Sunday evening, with gusts reaching possibly as high as 40 mph Sunday evening and then becoming 50 overnight and Monday, Hoxsie added.