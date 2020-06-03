Santa Clarita declares local emergency, announces curfew ahead of possible protest

In preparation for a possible demonstration on Thursday following the death of George Floyd, the city of Santa Clarita issued Wednesday a local emergency and a 14-hour curfew.

The local emergency, approved unanimously, authorizes the city’s Emergency Services director “to take the necessary steps for the protection of life, health and safety in the city of Santa Clarita,” according to its resolution.

The curfew is set to take effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and end Friday at 6 a.m. Law enforcement, first responders, individuals traveling to and from work and people experiencing homelessness are among those exempt. Those found in violation could face fines up to $1,000 or face imprisonment, according to sheriff’s officials.

The announcement was made after the City Council met earlier in the day during an emergency meeting to discuss how it had been preparing for what they expect to be “upwards of 800 participants in the city.”

The curfew was initially proposed to commence at 4 p.m. Thursday, but was later changed to 6 p.m. following the council’s closed session meeting.

Santa Clarita Transit is expected to deviate routes during the afternoon hours on Thursday to avoid the area of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway “in order to minimize potential service disruption due to possible protests,” read a tweet from its Twitter account. The city also announced that the Valencia Library, located on Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway, would close on the same day but keep its other two locations in Newhall and Canyon Country open.

Prior to the city’s announcement Wednesday, the City Council said Tuesday they hoped for a peaceful demonstration Thursday that would stray from looting and rioting akin to that seen in other cities in Los Angeles County and the nation.

Although not certain, Councilman Bob Kellar said Wednesday that it was probable Santa Clarita could see the presence of the National Guard.

“I can’t give you an absolute, but it is my understanding, going back to about four or five days ago, that there was a probability that the National Guard would be here. I am relieved with the preparedness that has been put into place. I don’t mind the protests but we don’t need violence and crime,” he said.

Several protests in Santa Clarita and across the nation have erupted following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Chauvin is facing a second-degree murder charge, while the three other officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Previous, local protests have remained peaceful, with no arrests or violence reported.