Santa Clarita sees 27 case hike in last day

The Santa Clarita Valley saw the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increase by 27 in the last day, bringing the total number of cases to 2,751.

The numbers for the Santa Clarita Valley include the numbers for an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Facility — which is undergoing an outbreak — and is filed under the totals for Castaic. In the last 24 hours, the number of cases in Castaic has increased by 19, and likely associated with the jail.

Countywide, the L.A. County Public Health Department announced 58 new deaths and 1,568 new cases Saturday. This brings the countywide total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 2,890; the total number of confirmed cases is 72,023.

Of those who died: 36 were over the age of 65 years old; 16 were between the ages of 41 and 65; and four people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40. Forty-one of those people had underlying health conditions.

The mortality rate countywide among confirmed cases remains at 4.01%; and 93% of those who have died had underlying conditions.

“On May 8, average daily deaths were 46; today the average daily deaths are 18,” read the Saturday report from DPH. “The average daily number of hospitalizations has decreased three percent over the past 14 days and has now plateaued.”

The county’s stated average of 18 deaths per day conflicts with the county’s own reporting. Based on the numbers reported for the past few weeks, this week the average has been 41. For the week starting June 1, it was also 41. Based on the county’s reporting, the last time the average number of daily deaths was as low as 18 would have been in March.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials released their latest figures Tuesday, reporting a total of 2,045 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 234 tests returning positive, 2,013 negative and 60 still pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. Three people remained in the hospital and 91 have recovered and been discharged.

In total for the SCV, 25 people have died due to complications with COVID-19, as of Friday. The DPH is expected to release updated figures related to COVID-19 deaths based on region later Saturday afternoon.

Public Health reported Saturday the number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,751, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 886

Unincorporated – Acton: 16

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 9

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,720 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 39

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 23

Unincorporated – Valencia: 11