Santa Clarita Valley sees 16-case hike

The number of cases in the Santa Clarita Valley has grown by 16 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the SCV to 2,806 since the onset of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported a new death at their facility related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths within the SCV to 27 deaths.

Due to patient privacy policy, the hospital declined to give any information about the newly reported deceased, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, there were a total of 36 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,051 new cases reported in the last day, according to Public Health Department officials.

Thursday’s update brings the total number of cases countywide to 78,227 and the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the county to 3,027.

The mortality rate countywide is 3.86% among confirmed cases.

In addition, Henry Mayo released its latest figures Wednesday, reporting a total of 2,343 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 249 tests returning positive, 2,328 negative and 77 still pending, according to Moody. Seven people remained in the hospital and 94 have recovered and been discharged, he added.

The total for the SCV includes figures for an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Facility, which is reported under the totals for Castaic. However, due to reporting delays, these numbers are not aligned, according to Public Health officials.

On Wednesday, Public Health officials said 59 of Castaic’s 1,721 cases reported Tuesday were not associated with the Pitchess Detention Center, which means approximately 60% of all SCV cases are still attributed to the jail.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,806 as of Thursday, which, broken down by region, is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 930

Unincorporated – Acton: 18

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 9

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,724 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 1

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 43

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 23

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12

