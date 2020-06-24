SCV nears 3,000 COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced 11 new COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases reported locally to 2,908.

The SCV’s COVID-19 figures include cases reported at Pitchess Detention Center, whose numbers are expected to be included in Castaic’s figures. While the majority of the Castaic cases are being attributed to the jail, it remains unclear from the county’s reporting what the exact figures for the Castaic region, minus the inmate totals.

Pitchess Detention Center, including all four of its jails, had a total of 1,799 confirmed inmate cases, an increase of 65 since Tuesday, according to Public Health’s latest figures.

In L.A. County, Public Health reported 1,260 additional cases and 34 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the countywide totals to 89,490 and 3,205, respectively.

Of those who died in the last 24 hours: 28 were over the age of 65, nine of whom had underlying health conditions; four were between 41-65, one of whom had underlying health conditions; and one was between the ages of 18-40. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach, which has its own public health department.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its latest figures Wednesday, reporting a total of 2,725 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 282 tests returning positive, 2,766 negative and 50 still pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody. Thirteen people remained in the hospital, and 99 have recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

As of Wednesday, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the SCV was 30, according to Public Health’s latest figures.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,908 of Wednesday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,005

Unincorporated – Acton: 20

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 11

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,734 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 51

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 25

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12

