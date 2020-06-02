Several people arrested in SCV on the suspicion of violating curfew

At least six people were arrested Monday night on suspicion of violating the curfew order issued in Los Angeles County, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.

The curfew, which was put into effect on Sunday countywide and continued on through Monday, ordered residents to stay off public streets and out of public areas beginning at 6 p.m.

Any violation of the order is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or by imprisonment for a period not to exceed six months, or both, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Of those six who were arrested for the violation, according to the Sheriff’s Station booking log, their respective cities of origin were listed as either Castaic, Los Angeles, Compton, Bakersfield or Newhall.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials were unavailable for comment as of the publication of this story.

The curfew order was once again extended for Los Angeles County on Tuesday, ordering residents for the third day in a row to remain off of public streets and for businesses to close at 6 p.m.