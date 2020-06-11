Sheriff’s, Fire Dept. respond to possible butane hash oil lab in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to reports of a possible butane hash oil lab in Canyon Country on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Dan Watson/ The Signal
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded Thursday morning to a call about a possible butane hash oil lab in Canyon Country. 

The report came in at around 8 a.m. on the 29300 block of Kelly Court for a hazmat incident, according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez. 

“The call came in as a hazmat incident for a possible honey lab,” he said. 

Sheriff’s deputies were still on the scene investigating around 9 a.m. and no immediate information was available regarding any arrests, according to Sgt. Erick Jepson. 

A hazmat unit was also still in the area available, added Lopez. 

