Sheriff’s, Fire Dept. respond to possible butane hash oil lab in Canyon Country

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded Thursday morning to a call about a possible butane hash oil lab in Canyon Country.

The report came in at around 8 a.m. on the 29300 block of Kelly Court for a hazmat incident, according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez.

“The call came in as a hazmat incident for a possible honey lab,” he said.

Sheriff’s deputies were still on the scene investigating around 9 a.m. and no immediate information was available regarding any arrests, according to Sgt. Erick Jepson.

A hazmat unit was also still in the area available, added Lopez.