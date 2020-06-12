Slater’s 50/50 set to open next week in Westfield Valencia Town Center

When longtime local business owner Homayoun Daryani decided to bring Slater’s 50/50, a restaurant known for its burgers, bacon and beer, to Westfield Valencia Town Center, he never expected a pandemic would completely halt his progress mere weeks before reopening.

“We were supposed to open in March, so we had our Yelp, social media and phone number already set up,” Daryani said, “and I would get phone calls every day, asking if we’re open yet.”

Now, a few months later, Daryani is once again nearly ready to open the restaurant, though many modifications have been made since then.

“The training for a new restaurant is challenging alone, but the training amongst COVID modifications was just another wrench,” added Ernie Romo, chief operating officer at Slater’s.

Right now, staff are undergoing two weeks of training as they prepare to reopen Thursday.

Daryani has had a long career in the SCV, first running an international farmers’ market in Saugus for a few years, then opening the Persia Lounge & Restaurant, which he had for 15 years before converting it into a catering business.

Last year, when he decided to bring Slater’s to Santa Clarita, he had a vision for what it would become, making it perfect for SCV residents, who he knows to be both very community- and family-oriented.

“I raised both of my kids here, and I know Santa Clarita residents are all outgoing, and big family people, so I want them all to feel welcome coming here,” Daryani said. “All of my employees are local. I want this to be a place people can come enjoy themselves.”

Once open, the restaurant will feature a mall patio with a to-go window, allowing mall customers to make a quick stop for burgers, milkshakes, coffees and more before returning to shopping.

“Everybody’s excited about that part,” Daryani said. “No Slater’s location has anything like this.”

“Obviously, the three pillars of who we are: beers, burgers and bacon, so we’ll have 52 taps filled with micro-craft beers,” Romo added. “About 80% of them will be local to the area to build that connection with the local community.”

Along with the bar, the restaurant is also equipped with rows of self-pour beer taps, both inside and on one of two outdoor patios, giving customers the opportunity to pour tastes and full pints themselves.

“Every, single one will be a different beer, and we’re going to have cocktails and wine on there, too,” Romo said. “We really want it to be an exciting, adventurous way for people to learn about beer. So we’re excited, considering we go through so many different types of beer, (so) it’s not a stagnant beer list.”

After being carded, customers receive a card with ounces, which will then allow them to pick and pour their own beer, however much they’d like and whenever they need a refill.

At 8,000 square feet, this is one of Slater’s biggest locations, which combined with the restaurant’s location, makes Daryani confident for the opening.

“Although it is not the perfect timing, we have the best location that could be, so we are very hopeful,” he said.

Slater’s 50/50 is set to open Thursday and is located at Westfield Valencia Town Center in the former Sisley space, at 24201 Valencia Blvd., No. 101. For more information, visit slaters5050.com/locations/valencia or call 661-218-5050.