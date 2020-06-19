Firefighters extinguish Soledad Canyon fire in Saugus

Los Angeles County firefighters quickly doused a 2-acre fire near Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus that officials said had the potential to grow to at least 15 acres and prompted Metrolink to close its Santa Clarita station tracks.

Firefighters received reports of a vegetation fire around 3:55 p.m. near the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.

“Approximately 100 firefighters responding to a 1-acre brush fire,” read a Fire Department tweet sent out at 4:07 p.m. “Working with Metrolink to shut down local (railroad) tracks for safety of personnel.”

At around 4:20 p.m. crews battling the fire, dubbed the Soledad Incident, declared forward progressed stopped, with no threats to nearby structures or injuries reported, according to Fire Dept. spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

Fire activity prompted firefighters to work with Metrolink in temporarily closing tracks on the Santa Clarita station on the 22100 block of Soledad Canyon Rd.

“AV Line Alert: Tracks are closed at the Santa Clarita Station due to fire on the tracks,” read a Metrolink tweet at around 4 p.m.

