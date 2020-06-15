State OKs opening of nail salons and tattoo parlors; L.A. County says not yet

Nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors can reopen as soon as late this week under new California guidelines, but businesses within Los Angeles County must await direction from county officials.

The state Department of Public Health announced Friday expanded personal care services, such as facials, massage therapy, electrology, body art and other cosmetology work, can resume with “stringent protections” in place that are “intended to support a safe, clean environment for workers and customers.”

When these businesses reopen, they’ll look much like others that have recently opened their doors up to customers, such as having workers and customers at nail salons and tattoo parlors wear face coverings.

Other guidelines include a requirement that workers use gloves throughout the entirety of the service and consider wearing face shields for eye protection, the use of disposable supplies whenever possible, rearranging seating and suspending piercing and tattooing services for the mouth and nose areas.

Businesses in this sector can reopen starting June 19 in California counties where health departments have permitted it. Los Angeles County health officials have not yet indicated when they are planning a green light on these services. The county’s latest health order modification came Wednesday, indicating that gyms, music and film productions, museums, zoos, campgrounds and day camps, and professional sports without live audiences can resume.

“Local health officials should decide when the sectors covered by the guidance can resume operations following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 populations, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing,” read a news release issued by the state Department of Public Health.

As of Monday, businesses that should remain closed countywide, including within the Santa Clarita Valley, under the current health order include nail salons, tattoo parlors, bars and wineries, movie theaters, entertainment centers, concert halls and venues, stadiums, gaming facilities, theme parks and festivals.

Except for protests and faith-based services, public and private gatherings outside of a single household are still prohibited and people are still required to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings when in contact with others outside one’s household.