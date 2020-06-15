UCLA to host blood drive at St. Stephen’s

Bundles blood samples and viles are taken to storage during a blood drive. Signal File Photo
As severe blood shortages continue due to an unprecedented number of blood-drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak, the University of California, Los Angeles, is hosting another blood drive in Valencia.

Right now, there’s a critical need for blood and platelets, so eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment to provide life-saving blood products to patients. 

The blood drive is scheduled 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Spurling Hall, located at 24901 Orchard Village Road in Valencia.

Appointments are highly encouraged, and to book one, visit uclahealth.org/gotblood or call 310-825-0888, ext. 2. Use code “SSECH” when searching for drive.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

