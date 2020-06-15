UCLA to host blood drive at St. Stephen’s

As severe blood shortages continue due to an unprecedented number of blood-drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak, the University of California, Los Angeles, is hosting another blood drive in Valencia.

Right now, there’s a critical need for blood and platelets, so eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment to provide life-saving blood products to patients.

The blood drive is scheduled 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Spurling Hall, located at 24901 Orchard Village Road in Valencia.

Appointments are highly encouraged, and to book one, visit uclahealth.org/gotblood or call 310-825-0888, ext. 2. Use code “SSECH” when searching for drive.