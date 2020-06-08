Westfield Valencia Town Center to reopen Wednesday

After delaying reopening due to nearby protests as a precaution, Westfield Valencia Town Center officials announced the mall will reopen Wednesday.

This comes after a more than two-month closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The stores set a modified mall shopping schedule from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a Westfield news release.

The center is also expected to be implementing the relevant government-mandated health and safety protocols, as well as provide new services and amenities to address customer concerns during this initial recovery phase in the community, such as continuing its curbside pick up services for expedited purchases.

Details of these changes can be found from individual retailers or through the center’s website.

For more information, visit westfield.com/valencia.