Additional artists announced for Quarantine Art Challenge

Additional participating artists have been announced for the Quarantine Art Challenge, on exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library until Oct. 9.

"Click Your Heels," by Cheri Marcovitch

The assignments were from the daily challenge words. A total of 19 artists are exhibiting with roughly 40 pieces. The artists from Santa Clarita Artists Association include Bonny Butler, Cathy King, Cheri Marcovitch, Chrystal Walker, Kathy Gonzales, Laurie Morgan, Lynda Frautnick, Mardilan Georgio, Meressa Naftulin, Meryl Goudey, Nadiya Littlewarrior and Rosanne Haddad.

"Virus," by Rosanne Haddad

Other exhibitors include Charlotte Mullich, Debra Zednik, Dody Rogers, Gloria Cassidy, Laurie Beth Finkelstein, Sandy Fisher and Zony Gordon.

"20 Seconds," by Cathy King

“The library is doing passport services outside of the community room Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Sydney Adam, arts assistant for Santa Clarita Arts and Events. “We have taken into consideration and precautions to allow for artists to still have the opportunity to exhibit work. I wanted the space at Old Town Newhall Library to be exhibits for Santa Clarita nonprofits this year. I am positive art and creative outlets have helped many during this time, and this 14-day challenge was a great example and opportunity.”

"Life Goes On," by Lynda Frautnick

The Old Town Newhall Library is at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita. See also www.SantaClaritaArtists.org, which will offer an online presentation.