City: 2020 Concerts in the Park series canceled due to pandemic

The 2020 Concerts in the Park series, typically scheduled for nights in July and August, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city of Santa Clarita officials announced Monday.

The series has become a community staple in Santa Clarita since 1989 and regularly draws thousands of spectators to Central Park each week.

Under Los Angeles County’s Department of Public Health guidelines, events such as the concerts are considered higher-risk activities where more frequent and prolonged person-to-person contact is likely. To comply with safety measures, the city decided to cancel the event this year as large gatherings remain prohibited countywide.

“The city looks forward to providing community events while following all public health guidelines in the near future,” read a city news release Monday.

While the concert series reached a halt this year, city officials said Santa Clarita’s Recreation and Community Services Department recently launched the Virtual Recreation Center, which offers specialty classes and resources for people of all ages. For more information, visit the Virtual Rec Center online at santa-clarita.com/VirtualRecCenter.