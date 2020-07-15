City: Local nonprofits can now apply for COVID-19 response grants

Local nonprofit organizations in need of financial support as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for grant funding with the city of Santa Clarita, officials announced Tuesday.

The city was allocated more than $855,000 in additional federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funding for nonprofits to use “for activities which prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus,” according to a city agenda report.

Additional funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27.

Santa Clarita City Council members accepted the COVID-19 CDBG funds during their June 23 meeting.

Every year, however, the city receives CDBG funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to cover the city’s priorities in its five-year consolidated plan, such as the expansion of affordable housing and the provision of supportive human services.

Local nonprofits in the past have applied for CDBG dollars to help support services and projects, including Bridge to Home, Family Promise and the Bella Vida senior center.

Nonprofits serving local residents interested in attaining grant funding must attend one of two Zoom meetings to learn how to apply. Meetings have been scheduled on Wednesday, July 29, at 3 p.m. and Thursday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m.

For more information about the COVID-19 response grants process and to receive login information for the mandatory Zoom meetings, visit santa-clarita.com/Housing or contact city Project Technician Terasa Papa at [email protected].