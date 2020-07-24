City offers free hazardous waste disposal

The city of Santa Clarita is offering to dispose of any hazardous and/or electronic waste residents may have during a roundup event next week.

The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Roundup is set to take place Aug. 1, and during the event residents can bring over such items as their unused or used brake fluid, paint, cleaners containing acid or lye, pesticides or herbicides, household and car batteries, pool chemicals, used motor oil, oil filters, expired medications, antifreeze and fluorescent light bulbs.

Additionally, residents are invited to bring their computers, monitors, televisions, computer CPUs, keyboards, printers, cellphones, VCRs, fax machines and stereos, as well as any other electronics.

Items not eligible for disposal at the event include:

• Hazardous waste and electronic waste from businesses.

• Explosives, ammunition and radioactive materials.

• Garbage and tires.

• “White goods,” including refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, etc.

• Controlled substances.

Residents have been asked to bring their items in a sturdy box with labeled containers that they are willing to part with. There is a transportation limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds per hazardous waste trip, according to officials.

“As a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, additional safety measures have been introduced to protect the health of attendees and event staff,” read a news release about the event. “All attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering and remain in their vehicles with windows closed, if possible.”

Event staff will be able to remove waste from car trunks and pickup beds, according to officials.

This event will take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station parking lot, located at 19201 Via Princessa, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.