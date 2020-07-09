College of the Canyons Foundation faces fine for campaign reporting violation

The College of the Canyons Foundation, a nonprofit formed to raise funds for COC, is set to be fined for failing to report in a timely fashion three donations of $50,000 back in 2016.

A complaint filed with the state Fair Political Practices Commission alleged the College of the Canyons Foundation had failed to report its donations to the Committee for College of the Canyons — Yes on Measure E.

The “Yes on E Committee” had been formed to support the measure on the June 7, 2016, ballot that permitted the Santa Clarita Community College District to issue $230 million of general obligation bonds to fund campus improvement projects.

On April 24, 2019, three years after the three donations totaling $150,000 had transpired, the foundation late-filed the major donor campaign statement, according to the complaint.

The fine, scheduled to be voted on by the FPPC during its July 16 meeting, is broken down into two counts: one $3,000 fine for a single count of failure to timely file a 24-hour contribution report; and one $2,500 fine for a single count of failure to timely file a major donor campaign statement.

The maximum penalty that could have been imposed was $5,000 per count, with a maximum penalty of $10,000.

This is the second complaint filed with recommended fines against a COC affiliated organization by the FPPC in recent weeks.

The Signal reported last week that the “Yes on E Committee” had been ordered to pay a $9,000 fine for infractions committed in 2016 and 2017.