Committee for College of the Canyons bond measure ordered to pay $9,000 fine

From left to right, Board of Trustees member Steve Zimmer, BOT member Edel Alonso, Chancellor Dianne G. Van Hook, BOT Vice President Michael Berger, BOT Clerk Michele Jenkins and BOT member Joan MacGregor at the groundbreaking of the Science Center at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country Campus on Wednesday, Jan, 24, 2018. The science center is one of multiple projects that were funded through the college's bond measure. Courtesy Photo
The Committee for College of the Canyons — Yes on Measure E has been ordered to pay a $9,000 fine for infractions committed in 2016 and 2017.

The COC “Yes on Measure E” committee was formed in 2016 to support the passage of Measure E, which asked voters if the Santa Clarita Community College District should increase its debt by $230 million to fund updates to College of the Canyons by issuing general obligation bonds.

Measure E passed with 58.46% of the votes in 2016.

The Measure E committee had, in the run-up to the election, failed to place a “paid for by” statement at the bottom of a large banner they had made in support of Measure E, according to the complaint filed with the Fair Political Practices Commission in Sacramento.

Additionally, the commission found that the committee and its treasurer, Robert McCarty, had also failed to timely file one pre-election and two semi-annual campaign statements, failed to timely file 24-hour contribution reports for 17 late contributions and failed to provide sufficient notice to potential major donors.

Although the maximum penalty that could be invoked against the committee was $5,000 for each of the four counts, the commission instead invoked a penalty of two $2,500 fines and two $2,000 fines, bringing the total proposed fine to $9,000.

