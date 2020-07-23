Curbside printing services now offered at Old Town Newhall Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library announced Tuesday curbside printing services at the Old Town Newhall Library as part of their ongoing efforts to help residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Each visitor is allowed to print up to 10 pages daily for free, according to a city news release.

“Throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, each library branch has shown creativity and innovation in the ways they operate,” read the release. “Residents in Santa Clarita may not have access to a printer, may have a passport need or may need to retrieve certain library materials outside of regular business hours.”

Lisa Langness of Saugus pulls her selected books from the library locker at the Valencia Public Library on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Curbside printing is part of other modified services now offered, including passport services and the 24/7 library locker system the city announced in June.

Print services can be accessed by visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com/WiFi-Printing/ or by downloading the PrinterOn app in app stores. To retrieve print materials, drive to the Old Town Newhall Library after submitting a print job and park in a designated curbside parking space. With your email address ready, call 661-259-0750 to have staff deliver your print material.

For questions or additional information, email [email protected].