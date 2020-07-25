Deputies: Bus passenger had fishing pole, not rifle

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a possible person with a rifle on a bus on Saturday, which wound up being a fishing pole.

The call came in at approximately 10:20 a.m. that the bus was heading northbound on McBean Parkway, and deputies were requested to intervene.

The initial report indicated that a passerby in a car in the Valencia-area had reportedly seen a person get onto the bus with a rifle in their hand.

Deputies were in contact with transit services and eventually confirmed what the passerby saw was a bus passenger with a fishing pole.

“Deputies did respond to a call for service,” said Lt. Ethan Marquez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “However, it was determined to be a fishing pole.”

No arrests were made and the bus continued on with it’s route. No injuries were reported.