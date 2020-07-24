Deputies investigate non-injury shooting in Canyon Country (VIDEO)

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Canyon Country around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Shortly before midnight, deputies were called to the 27900 block of Sarabande Lane for reports of gunshots being heard, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies searched the area and located casings, but were unable to locate suspect(s),” said Miller.

More than a dozen gunshots can be heard in a recording of an incident that took place Thursday night at that location, which was shared with The Signal.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials stated Friday morning the type of firearm and nature of the incident remained under investigation.

There had been no reports of property damage or injuries, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“(The) incident is under investigation as negligent discharge of a firearm,” said Miller.