Deputies report seizure of $10,000, kilo of cocaine from vehicle

A Bakersfield man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of transporting $10,000 in cash and a kilo of cocaine through the Santa Clarita Valley, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

The reported discovery and subsequent arrest of the two individuals, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller, occurred Thursday on the 24500 block of Lyons Avenue.

After deputies conducted a traffic stop at around 11:15 p.m., they discovered the woman was driving on a suspended driver’s license and had a restraining order against the only other passenger, the man riding next to her, Miller said.

Deputies then searched the vehicle, Miller said, and reportedly found the large quantity of drugs and money.

The couple were both arrested on suspicion of felony charges of transporting narcotics, but the man was arrested on an additional charge of disobeying a domestic court order and the woman was also charged with driving on a suspended license, Miller said.

The car was towed and the two were transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.