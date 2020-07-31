Detectives investigate body found at Hart Park restroom

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau have started an investigation after the body of a man was found at William S. Hart Park Friday morning. 

Parks Bureau deputies received reports of a body found in a park restroom, according to Homicide Detective Ralph Hernandez. 

The incident took place at around 6:23 a.m. on the 24000 block of Newhall Avenue, where Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene for a medical emergency but found that the person was “dead on arrival,” according to fire officials. 

The man was described as a “caucasian male in his 30s,” said Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, who also confirmed the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:31 a.m. 

Identification and examination into the cause of his death remain pending, she added. 

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available. 

