Dog fatally struck by vehicle shortly after fireworks go off

A small dog was fatally struck by a vehicle while running on a Canyon Country street shortly after fireworks in the area went off Friday night, law enforcement officials said.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of a traffic hazard in the area of Sierra Highway near Dolan Way around 10:40 p.m. the night before the Fourth of July, according to Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“There were reports of a dog seen running near the Canyon Country post office and (residents) were trying to get it and it went onto the street and was hit by a car by Dolan Way. The dog was a smaller dog and it did not have any tags on it,” she said.

Although there is no evidence of why the dog was running, Miller said there is a possibility it was frightened off by fireworks that had been going off in the area.

“Lots of animals get spooked and we did get calls from all over the Santa Clarita Valley for fireworks,” she said.

Resident Ed Nicewicz, who was walking in the area Friday night, said he heard “industrial-sized fireworks that happened just minutes before this incident.”

“So many cars stopped and deputies arrived fast and they compassionately spent an extended amount of time with the witnesses and the dog. I could see a blanket laid out,” he said.

Miller said SCV deputies would double down on patrolling and focus on responding to calls for illegal fireworks across the valley over the holiday weekend. Deputies were also working to find if illegal fireworks caused brush fires to ignite Friday night.

As a reminder, she added, “make sure your pets have an ID on them. (The Fourth of July) is one of the busiest days for animal shelters and they have all the dogs there that have wandered off onto the streets. Keep them safe.”