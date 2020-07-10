Final Update: Soledad Fire at 94% containment

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials announced Friday they were issuing their final daily report on the Soledad Fire, as the incident is nearly contained

“Units will continue to patrol the burn area throughout today,” according to the report issued Friday morning. “Final acreage is 1,525 with 94% containment, due to steep cliffs at fire edge making access for fire personnel extremely difficult.”

Officials added, however, the fire hasn’t moved in days, and that the mapping of the fire has determined that the majority of hotspots have cooled.

The Soledad Fire began at 3:28 p.m. Sunday, near Soledad Canyon Road and Highway 14.

One firefighter was injured during the emergency response, but no civilians were injured or killed, and no structures were threatened or destroyed, according to officials.

Evacuation orders put in place on Sunday affected nine homes with approximately 40 residents. By 4 p.m. on Monday, those orders had been lifted and residents were allowed to return home.

The effort to contain the fire and keep residents safe was a multi-agency response that included officials from the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Land Management, Caltrans and Southern California Edison.

A total of 29 personnel were to be on the scene Friday to continue monitoring any possible flare-ups or hotspots, officials said.