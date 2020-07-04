Firefighters battle late-night brush fire in Canyon Country

By Bobby Block

A fire broke out in dry brush on a hillside near Bowman High School in Canyon Country at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday Morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Fire Dispatcher Martin Rangel.

Firefighters arrived on scene within about 10 minutes of the incident being reported and found flames progressing uphill after scorching an area approximately three-quarters of an acre in size, said Rangel.

Firefighters respond to a fire that scorched a Canyon Country hillside just off of Gravett Pl. early Saturday morning. July 04, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Ground crews from local stations responding to the incident were joined by helicopters from the L.A. County Fire Department’s Air Operations.

Together, they were able to stop forward progress on the incident by around 1:30 a.m. containing the blaze to an area under 2 acres, according to Rangel.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to nearby structures, according to Rangle.

Fire officials were unable to confirm what caused the fire to break out, however, they say that the party who initially reported the incident mentioned fireworks in the area.