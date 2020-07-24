Firefighters extinguish car fire, clear freeway

Firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire and clear Interstate 5 on Friday.

The vehicle fire was first reported at 12:14 p.m. just north of the I-5 and Highway 14 interchange, on the northbound side of the I-5.

Firefighters arrive on the scene of a fully involved car fire on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway near Weldon Canyon in Newhall on Friday, July 24, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

The fire had started with the vehicle, and while initial reports had stated it might spread to nearby brush, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before it caught the vegetation ablaze.

“It was a well-involved vehicle, they were able to contain it to the car itself,” said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Traffic was delayed in the area while firefighters cleared the scene.