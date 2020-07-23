Firefighters respond to vegetation fire in Newhall Pass

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire around 10 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5, near the Highway 14 intersection, in the center median, according to L.A. County Fire Department spokesman Sean Ferguson.

“It’s just a small, little spot, reports were ⅛-acre in size,” Ferguson said. “Looks like we’re getting water on it now. It’s less than an acre in size. Initially, we sent a full brush response, but units are being canceled now.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel mop up a small vegetation fire near the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 intersection on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

The incident was deemed the Newhall Incident, and requests for air assistance were canceled, as ground crews were able to handle it, according to the department via a social media post.

Units were expected to remain on the scene for another 45 minutes, until approximately 11:30 a.m., the post read.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

BRUSH FIRE | NB 5 FRWY / 14 FRWY | Crews on-scene reporting small fire (less than 1 acre) in center median. Ground forces will handle. Air assets cancelled. Please slow down in the area allowing crews to safely work. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 23, 2020

