Four-month-old transported to hospital after reports of crush injury

A four-month-old girl was transported from Canyon Country to a hospital Tuesday after reports of a “crush injury,” according to first responders.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a medical emergency at around 3:24 p.m. on the 17200 block of Mount Stephen Ave., according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua.

“We were responding to a report of a crushed individual and the patient was transported to a local hospital (via) Copter 18,” she said.

The airlift took place around 4:03 p.m., and additional information regarding the condition of the patient were not immediately available, according to Lua.