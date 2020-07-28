Four-month-old transported to hospital after reports of crush injury

FILE PHOTO Copter 18 prepares to land on southbound State Route 14 north of Soledad Canyon Road, about one mile outside Santa Clarita city limits. Austin Dave/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A four-month-old girl was transported from Canyon Country to a hospital Tuesday after reports of a “crush injury,” according to first responders. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a medical emergency at around 3:24 p.m. on the 17200 block of Mount Stephen Ave., according to Fire Department spokeswoman Leslie Lua. 

“We were responding to a report of a crushed individual and the patient was transported to a local hospital (via) Copter 18,” she said. 

The airlift took place around 4:03 p.m., and additional information regarding the condition of the patient were not immediately available, according to Lua. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS