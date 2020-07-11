Helicopter transport sent out to hiker experiencing heat exhaustion

A helicopter and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called out to a hiker experiencing heat exhaustion in Saugus.

The call was first reported at 4:28 p.m., near the intersection of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road.

The initial report indicated that the person involved had experienced the medical issue while hiking on the trails located at the northern area of Saugus.

As of 4:45 p.m., units were still en route to the scene. It was unclear if the hiker would ultimately need an airlift due to their condition.