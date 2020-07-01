Henry Mayo reports additional COVID-19-related death, bringing SCV total to 32

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed Wednesday that one additional person had died at the hospital due to complications related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths within the Santa Clarita Valley to 32.

Due to patient privacy policy, the hospital declined to give any information about the newly reported deceased other than to say that the patient died over the weekend, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials announced 2,002 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 105,507.

“As a reminder, our number is slightly lower today only because we have one major lab that failed to report to us,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said, “but this is the fourth day in a row that we’re reporting over 2,000 new cases.”

In addition, Public Health reported an additional 35 deaths in L.A. County, bringing the total to 3,402 deaths related to COVID-19.

Of those who died in the past 24 hours: 21 were over the age of 65, 20 of whom had underlying health conditions; six were between the ages of 41-65, five of whom had underlying health conditions; and four were between the ages of 18-40, all of whom had underlying conditions. The remaining deaths were reported by the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, both which have their own public health departments.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,889 people in L.A. County hospitalized due to COVID-19, 27% of whom are in the ICU and 18% are on ventilators, Ferrer said.

“This is the highest number we have reported in weeks,” Ferrer added.

Test results are available for more than 1.1 million individuals, and the cumulative positivity rate has continued to increase in recent weeks, rising from 8% to 9%, while the seven-day average for the daily positivity rate has increased from the lowest daily rate of 4.6% positivity in late May to 8.4%, per Public Health’s Wednesday update.

“L.A. County’s really at a critical juncture in the pandemic at this point in time,” Ferrer said. “As in so many communities across the country, there were so many instances where people have made enormous sacrifices during our stay-at-home orders, and it was the actions that were taken by all of these individuals that really allowed us to begin our recovery journey. And as our community has reopened, it’s completely understandable that so many people felt like it was time to return to life as it was before COVID-19, but unfortunately, as our data is now telling us, it’s just not safe to do this.”

That being said, Ferrer said a new modified health order will be issued Wednesday, following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order that L.A. County is among 19 counties that must immediately halt indoor operations in several sectors, such as dine-in services in restaurants.

With the increases, Ferrer continues to urge county residents and businesses to follow all public health protocols, including practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings and washing hands frequently, especially as the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches.

In addition, Public Health officials announced that they would be making improvements to the data processing systems on Saturday and Sunday to improve the timeliness of data reporting, resulting in no new data being reported on those days.

“This is only a pause in reporting,” Ferrer said. “The data is still being collected and all of our outbreak investigations will continue without interruption. We’ll just need your patience over the weekend, and we’ll be back to reporting all of the data on Monday, July 6, including the numbers from the weekend.”





In the SCV, where a majority of cases are attributed to an outbreak at the Pitchess Detention Center, 21 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to at least 3,202 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed Wednesday.

Henry Mayo also released its latest figures Wednesday, which reported that 3,273 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 349 tests returning positive, 3,214 negative and 151 still pending, Moody said. Nineteen people remained in the hospital, an increase of six from last week, while 110 had since recovered and been discharged, Moody added.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,202 Wednesday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,207

Unincorporated – Acton: 25

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 13

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 47

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,791 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 66

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 29

Unincorporated – Valencia: 13

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.