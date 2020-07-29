L.A. County reports highest COVID-19 death toll amid backlog

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials announced 91 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday — the highest one-day death toll since the start of the pandemic — which brings the countywide total to 4,516.

In addition, Public Health reported 4,825 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 183,383 in L.A. County.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said these figures include a large backlog in the state’s electronic lab system that began Thursday, with more than 2,000 cases coming from said delay.

As of Wednesday, children under 18 make up 8% of all COVID-19 cases in L.A. County, with 14,207 total cases since the start of the pandemic, and none of these individuals have died as a result, Ferrer said.

Public Health officials also continue to monitor multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a condition in which different body parts can become inflamed in those exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19 that has affected a number of people of ages 21 and younger. A total of 16 children, ranging in age from 4 months to 17, have been diagnosed with MIS-C, with a median age of 8.

Of the 91 newly reported deaths: 31 of those who died were over the age of 80, 28 of whom had underlying health conditions; 27 were between the ages of 65-79, 22 of whom had underlying health conditions; 17 were between the ages of 50-64, 14 of whom had underlying health conditions; seven were between the ages of 30-49, six of whom had underlying health conditions; and three were between the ages of 18-29, two of whom had underlying health conditions. The remaining deaths were reported by the cities of Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health departments.

Public Health also reported 2,045 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized Wednesday, 28% of whom are in the ICU and 17% on ventilators.

“This is always one of our most troubling recovery metrics, (with) more than 2,000 people continuing to be hospitalized with COVID-19 since mid-June,” Ferrer said. “However, here again it appears that the numbers have stopped climbing. Whether this is a trend that we’ll be able to sustain over the coming days and weeks remains to be seen (as it’s) very dependent on the actions we’re taking, but we will need to remain vigilant.”

Testing results are available for nearly 1.675 million individuals, with 10% of all people testing positive, per Public Health.

SCV cases

In the Santa Clarita Valley, a total of 4,231 COVID-19 cases were reported as of Tuesday, ahead of an update expected Wednesday afternoon.

Henry Mayo also released its weekly tallies Monday, which showed that more than 689 tests had been conducted in the past week, totaling 5,171 since the start of the pandemic, with many patients being tested more than once. Of those, 637 returned positive, 5,585 were negative, and 225 remain pending, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 171 people have recovered and been discharged, while 28 remained at the hospital — an increase of five since Wednesday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,231 Tuesday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 2,040

Unincorporated – Acton: 40

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 18

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 75

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,853 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 4

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Saugus: 13

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 108

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 42

Unincorporated – Valencia: 32

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.