Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Canyon Country crash

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a traffic collision in Canyon Country Tuesday night. 

“One motorcyclist was down and the only resolution we got was that one patient was taken to an area hospital,” said Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the agency that attended the call. 

Firefighters reported to the motorcycle crash at around 7:25 p.m. near Grand Canyon Road and Parkglen Place. 

There was no information about the age or condition of the individual, said Pittman.

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

