Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Canyon Country crash

A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a traffic collision in Canyon Country Tuesday night.

“One motorcyclist was down and the only resolution we got was that one patient was taken to an area hospital,” said Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the agency that attended the call.

Firefighters reported to the motorcycle crash at around 7:25 p.m. near Grand Canyon Road and Parkglen Place.

There was no information about the age or condition of the individual, said Pittman.