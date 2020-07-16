Motorhome fire prompts late-night emergency response

A motorhome fire in Saugus on Thursday night resulted in an emergency response and a burned-out husk of the former vehicle.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials received the call at 12:06 a.m. on Thursday on the 28200 block of Robin Avenue.

The report was that a motorhome was on fire.

A motor home fire in Saugus early Thursday morning resulted in an emergency response and a burned-out husk of the former vehicle. Photo by Rick McClure

Although responding firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, the motorhome was destroyed and all that remained in its parking spot in the residential neighborhood was its frame being sprayed down by responding firefighters.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.