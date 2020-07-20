Newsom releases guidelines for barbershops, hair salons to operate outdoors

As the number of coronavirus cases has continued to rise and reopening plans are stalled, Gov. Gavin Newsom released new guidelines Monday, allowing barbershops and hair salons to operate outdoors safely.

This guidance is expected to support hair salons and barbershops in providing a safe and clean outdoor environment for both workers and customers.

Under the guidelines, outdoor operations may only be conducted under a tent, canopy or other sun shelter, as long as no more than one side is closed to allow sufficient outdoor air movement.

That being said, salons still should not perform services that require customers to enter the establishment, according to the guidelines.

These businesses are also expected to continue to abide by public health guidelines requiring physical distancing, wearing face covering and gloves, along with sanitization and cleaning protocols.

Barbershops and hair salons also must continue to comply with all existing safety and health-related regulatory requirements under the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Agency and California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.

At N’ Style Salon, owner Tiffany Friedman, who had been ready weeks prior to restrictions being lifted, says she’s once again already ready to move her operation outside.

“I’ve already bought a shampoo bowl, (and) we’re moving our chairs and everything out on Saturday,” Friedman said. “We bought swamp coolers. You name it, we’re doing it and we’re going to do it right.”

Friedman says the salon plans to continue all of its newly implemented sanitation protocols, with plans to transition everything else wireless, using iPads and mobile payment systems.

“The sanitation protocols that we’ve implemented have been phenomenal,” she added. “We want to make people feel happy and comfortable. Our clients are everything to us.”

With all the back and forth, Friedman is looking forward to being able to give her employees an opportunity to resume work.

“I’ve always been an advocate for the single mom, and I have five of them in my salon,” she said. “And it’s just killing me to see the worry … when you want to be able to help and do everything possible. It’s been such frustration.”