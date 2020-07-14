One detained in Canyon Country deputy-involved fight

One person suffered minor injuries and was detained after a deputy-involved fight in Canyon Country Tuesday night.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters received reports of a fight between a deputy and a civilian on the 28000 block of Whites Canyon Road at around 7:52 p.m., according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the department.

“The severity of injuries were not made known as we arrived but the deputy was uninjured; there were no transports (to the hospital),” he said.

The incident involved a family disturbance, where Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded and a fight ensued, according to SCV Sheriff’s Lt. James Royal, who confirmed one person was detained.

There was no immediate information as to what could have led to the interaction, Royal added.