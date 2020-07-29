Person transported to hospital following deputy-involved fight in Stevenson Ranch

A person in a deputy-involved fight was transported to a hospital following an altercation in Stevenson Ranch Tuesday evening, law enforcement officials said.

Los Angeles County Department firefighters responded to reports of a medical emergency on The Old Road and McBean Parkway around 7:04 p.m., according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

“The original came in stating reports of an injury in a deputy-involved fight,” he said, adding that the deputy was not the injured party.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was responding to a call when “the deputy had an interaction with occupants in a vehicle and some kind of physical altercation occurred,” said Sgt. Dmitry Barkon, adding that there was no immediate information available regarding why the altercation had ensued, he added.

Information about the condition of the person transported to the hospital was also not immediately known, said Pittman.