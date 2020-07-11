Pickup truck flies off of road; 2 taken to hospital

A pickup truck that went off the freeway resulted in two passengers being sent to the hospital Saturday morning.

The call of a traffic collision was received by the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 4:11 a.m. on the eastbound side of Highway 14, just south of Newhall Avenue.

Firefighters responding to the scene of a collision that sent a truck over 100 feet on Saturday. Photos by Rick McClure.

A Ford F-350 truck was found after it had flown off the freeway and traveled more than 100 feet before coming to a rest.

California Highway Patrol officers and first responders rescued a man and woman who were trapped in the car.

The victims were treated for injuries on the scene and transported to the hospital.