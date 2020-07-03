Rowher Fire now 648 acres, 83% contaminant

The Rowher Fire, which began earlier this week, was at 648 acres and 83% containment by Friday afternoon, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

The blaze began on Wednesday at 2:41 p.m. on the 11110 block of West Mint Canyon Road in Agua Dulce.

Within the hour, the growing blaze had grown from the initially reported 5 acres to 150-200 acres, growing in gusty wind conditions and medium fuel.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, hundreds of firefighters were on the scene, having good success in reducing the fire’s spread, with no structures threatened, ANF officials said in a social media post.

Rowher Flats Off-Highway Vehicle Area is set to be closed over the holiday weekend due to fire danger and ongoing efforts to contain the fire.

No structures were threatened and no injuries have yet been reported. More than 400 firefighters have worked to battle the blaze.