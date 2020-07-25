Santa Clarita sees it’s total case number increase by 27

The Santa Clarita Valley saw the number of COVID-19 diagnoses in both unincorporated and incorporated communities increase by 27 in the last day, bringing its total number of cases to 4,121.

In all of Los Angeles County, the Department of Public Health reported 3,628 new cases and 53 new deaths. However, once again, officials warned that the state of California electronic lab system had backlogged results.

Officials also stated that 76% of new cases were in people under the age of 50 years old, and 54% of new cases were among people under the age of 30.

The total number of cases within the county is now 175,325 and the total number of deaths is 4,351.

Of the 53 new deaths, 21 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 14 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 12 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and six people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. 46 people in the total number of those who died had underlying conditions, or 86%.

The county has now tested a total of 1,621,670 with a 10% positivity rate. The mortality rate countywide is now 2.5% among confirmed cases.

Santa Clarita Numbers

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its weekly tallies Wednesday, which showed that 138 tests had been conducted in the past 48 hours, totaling 4,931 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 574 returned positive and 5,224 were negative, while 302 remained pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 150 people have recovered and 25 remained at the hospital — a decrease of one since Monday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,121 on Saturday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,948

Unincorporated – Acton: 40

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 17

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 75

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,848 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 4

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Saugus: 12

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 100

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 39

Unincorporated – Valencia: 32

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.