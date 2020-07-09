SCV deputies assist in arresting men suspected of ambushing, pistol whipping Palmdale victim

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies assisted Palmdale deputies in arresting two Baldwin Park men Wednesday wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm, officials said Thursday.

Deputies were alerted to the alleged incident at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday on the 37000 block of Little Sycamore Street in Palmdale, according to Deputy Ronald Sneed of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The victim stated that he was awakened by a knock at his front door, and … two unknown female suspects,” said Sneed. “After he went out to speak to the female suspects out in the yard, three other male suspects came from behind a neighbor’s vehicle and they were pointing firearms at (the victim).”

Sneed said that the victim alleges all three men had handguns pointed at him.

“At that point, the victim was then pistol whipped,” said Sneed. “The suspects left the scene.”

Sneed added that to his knowledge the victim had not been robbed after the ambush.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene at 5:13 a.m., responding to a report of an assault, but the victim did not need to be taken to the hospital, Fire Department Spokeswoman Leslie Lua said.

Later that same morning, two of the armed men, aged 25 and 22 and both from Baldwin Park, were reportedly found in a vehicle that SCV deputies stopped on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, near the Interstate 5 interchange.

“They were wanted suspects out of Palmdale that SCV Sheriff’s (Station) deputies assisted with bringing into custody and so they both were booked at our jail,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The suspects were taken into custody without incident and weapons were seized.”

Sneed said both men were arrested on “a number of charges,” including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of prohibited weapons and transportation of prohibited weapons.

The other three suspects allegedly involved, two women and a third armed man accused in the assault, are at large as of Thursday, Sneed said.

Both arrested men were held in lieu of $50,000 bail.