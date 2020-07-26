SCV sees 34 additional COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County Public Health Department officials announced Sunday 1,703 additional COVID-19 cases countywide, along with 10 new deaths, bringing the total to 173,995 and 4,360, respectively.

However, officials warned that the data reported is incomplete, as California’s electronic lab system had backlogged results, and the number of cases is expected to increase in the coming days once that data becomes available.

The Santa Clarita Valley saw 34 additional cases reported in the last 24 hours, with 27 in the city of Santa Clarita, three in Stevenson Ranch, and two each in Castaic and Val Verde.

Of those who died in L.A. County: Three were over the age of 80, all of whom had underlying health conditions; three were between the ages of 65-79, all of whom had underlying health conditions; one was between the ages of 50-64 and had underlying health conditions; and one was between the ages of 30-49. The remaining death(s) was reported by the city of Long Beach, which has its own public health department.

“The actions each of us take affect the lives of others including the very people we rely on to protect us — first responders and health care workers,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement. “We know that staying physically distant from people not in your household, wearing face coverings and washing hands frequently works to slow the spread of COVID-19 and saves lives. This pandemic has been tragic for many and frustrating and exhausting for most. We know the sooner we get back to slowing the spread the sooner we can move forward on our recovery journey.”

Public Health also reported 2,033 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized, 31% of whom are in the ICU. There are also 2,628 suspected COVID-19 cases that are hospitalized, 16% of whom are on ventilators. The hospitalization data is incomplete due to data from six non-reporting hospitals not being part of Sunday’s update.

Testing results are available for over 1.64 million individuals, with 10% of all people testing positive, an increase in 1% from previously reported figures, per Public Health.

Santa Clarita Valley cases

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital released its weekly tallies Wednesday, which showed that more than 150 tests had been conducted in the past 48 hours, totaling 4,482 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 495 returned positive, an increase of 41 in the past 48 hours, and 4,201 negative, an increase in 191, while 458 remain pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 140 people have recovered and 23 remained at the hospital — an increase of eight since Monday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 4,155 Sunday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,975

Unincorporated – Acton: 40

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 17

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 75

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,850 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 4

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 3

Unincorporated – Saugus: 12

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 103

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 41

Unincorporated – Valencia: 32

