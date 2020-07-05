Soledad Fire quickly burns Agua Dulce

A 5-acre brush fire shut down parts of Highway 14 Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon Road at 3:30 p.m., according to a social media post via the department.

The fire was burning at medium spread with no structures threatened.

Highway 14 was shut down in both directions from Soledad Canyon Road to Agua Dulce Canyon Road as of 3:45 p.m.

As of almost 4 p.m., the fire had grown to a 5- to 7- acre brush fire, according to L.A. County Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

The fire then jumped Highway 14, as firefighters requested a second alarm assignment, the department Tweeted. Fixed-wing aircraft were also being launched.