Soledad Fire reaches 68% containment, crews working area for potential flare-ups

Firefighters battle the Soledad Fire that quickly consumed over 1,000 acres of dry brush Sunday afternoon. July 05, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.
The fast-spreading brush fire that burned nearly 1,498 acres in Agua Dulce reached 68% containment by Tuesday morning, with firefighters still in the area scouting for potential flare-ups, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

More than 400 fire personnel worked throughout the night and into Tuesday morning as a combination of hot temperatures, low relative humidities and gusty winds were expected to elevate fire weather conditions to burn areas, read a Fire Department news release on the blaze, dubbed the Soledad Fire. 

“Crews will work through the day scouting for any potential flare-ups, while performing mop-up of hot spots and holding containment lines,” read the release. 

The blaze was first reported Sunday just before 3:30 p.m. and quickly spread in the area of Soledad Canyon Road and the State Route 14, prompting highway closures and an evacuation order that affected a total of nine homes and 40 residents by Monday morning. 

They were allowed to return by the afternoon hours Monday. All lanes of the northbound Highway 14 had also reopened that day. Motorists were advised to slow down in the area for first responders and highway workers. 

One firefighter suffered minor injuries while working on the fire line Monday. No structures were damaged or destroyed and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, Fire Department officials said. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

